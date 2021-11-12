J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.38 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.4% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,126,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,751,289,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,917.04. 8,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,833.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,627.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

