J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $856.13

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 856.13 ($11.19) and last traded at GBX 954.50 ($12.47), with a volume of 1463702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,029 ($13.44).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JDW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,040.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,113.55.

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 6,715 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($13.97), for a total value of £71,783.35 ($93,785.41).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.