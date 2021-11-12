J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Brokerages forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report sales of $3.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $13.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $199.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,845. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $127.36 and a 12-month high of $202.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,507 shares of company stock valued at $853,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 51,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

