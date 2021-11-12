J Arnold Wealth Management Co Sells 2,750 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. 241,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,803,627. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

