J Arnold Wealth Management Co Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,791,359. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.25. The firm has a market cap of $750.49 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.93.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

