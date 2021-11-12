J Arnold Wealth Management Co Has $716,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up about 0.3% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. 18,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,348,276. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,587 shares of company stock worth $32,945,470 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.