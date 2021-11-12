ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.010-$4.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.43. 205,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,753. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80. ITT has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

