Itron, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Itron in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,196.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.35. Itron has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,400 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.