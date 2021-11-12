Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 162,814 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

ITUB stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

