iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on iSun from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 million, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.21. iSun has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. iSun had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iSun will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iSun by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iSun in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in iSun by 5.2% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 117,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in iSun in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iSun by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

