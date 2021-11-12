IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Issues Earnings Results

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($10.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($9.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ISO stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 179,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,200. IsoPlexis has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

