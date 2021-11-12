iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,203,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 155,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.31. 49,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,824. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $82.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.