iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.7% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $33,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $288.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.53 and a 200 day moving average of $270.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $204.99 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

