iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,196,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 28,828,455 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $22.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 140.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

