iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Lowered by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $49,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.84 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76.

