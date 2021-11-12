iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $107.48

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $107.48 and last traded at $107.48, with a volume of 17967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.