iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $111.82 and last traded at $112.39. Approximately 271,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 399,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20.

