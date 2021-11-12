iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,232 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $76.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

