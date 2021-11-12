iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,276 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

