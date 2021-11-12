IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

