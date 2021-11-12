IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65.

