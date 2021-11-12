IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.