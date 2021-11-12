IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.34 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 2.6% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $484.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $484.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $428.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.56.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

