iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in iRobot were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

IRBT stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. iRobot’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.