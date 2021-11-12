iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Purchased by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of iQIYI worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 699,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 257,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.