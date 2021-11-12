IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.26. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.24.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.08. 151,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,077. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

