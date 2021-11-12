Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) fell 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.86. 19,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,206,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

