Investors Purchase Large Volume of Pegasystems Call Options (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,583 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,902% compared to the typical volume of 129 call options.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.86 and a beta of 1.16. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,274 shares of company stock valued at $422,308. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

