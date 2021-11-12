Investors Purchase High Volume of UpHealth Call Options (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 21,934 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,404% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,458 call options.

UPH stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 5,723,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.12.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that UpHealth will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

