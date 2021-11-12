Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Jamf (BATS:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 9,739 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,617% compared to the typical daily volume of 145 call options.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Jamf by 1,699.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Jamf by 326,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Jamf stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 3,663,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

