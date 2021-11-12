Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

ISBC opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

