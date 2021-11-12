Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alkermes (ALKS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS):

11/11/2021 – Alkermes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alkermes’ earnings beat estimates in Q3 while revenues missed the same. Vivitrol and Aristada continue to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the long run. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi (ALKS 3831) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The drug was launched in October 2021. Successful commercialization of the drug will boost Alkermes’ prospects. Its pipeline candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, is being developed in multiple studies for treating solid tumors. Other pipeline too is making good progress. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which remains a concern. Also, recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock severely. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

11/9/2021 – Alkermes had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Alkermes had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Alkermes had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alkermes had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alkermes' Vivitrol and Aristada continue to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the ongoing year and beyond. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi (ALKS 3831) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. It plans to launch Lybalvi in the fourth quarter of 2021. Successful commercialization of the drug will boost Alkermes’ prospects. Nemvaleukin alfa has received fast track and orphan drug designations from the FDA to treat mucosal melanoma. Other pipeline candidates are also progressing well. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which remains a concern. Also, recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock severely. Alkermes' share have outperformed the industry year to date. “

10/6/2021 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 14.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $18,714,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

