Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Stake Boosted by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of RGI stock opened at $197.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.64 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.25.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

