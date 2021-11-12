Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 416.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $98.62 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

