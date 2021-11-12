Invesco Ltd. Sells 474,766 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 474,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $149,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,675.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 103,138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Shares of PKI opened at $179.02 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.