Invesco Ltd. Sells 33,841 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,841 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $138,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

NYSE WHR opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

