Invesco Ltd. Sells 10,965 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $130,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,901,000 after acquiring an additional 376,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,425,000 after acquiring an additional 244,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

