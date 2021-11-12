Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,702,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,743 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of FOX worth $137,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth $69,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in FOX by 155.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after buying an additional 1,007,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth $25,737,755,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.15 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

