Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.20 million.Intevac also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 26,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.92. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intevac stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Intevac worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

