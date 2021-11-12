inTEST Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of inTEST in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.55%.

INTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in inTEST by 31.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

