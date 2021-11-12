Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $17.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

