International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for International Game Technology in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on IGT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

IGT stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 234.69 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

