International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $156.00 at Mizuho

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $154.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $150.25 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,992,000 after buying an additional 169,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after buying an additional 788,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

