International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.50.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

