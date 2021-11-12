Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$195.00 at Desjardins

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cormark lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.09.

Shares of IFC traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$169.81. The company had a trading volume of 97,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,765. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$138.93 and a twelve month high of C$178.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$168.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

