Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Increased to C$196.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$196.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $135.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.53. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $103.84 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

