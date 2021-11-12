InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 403.39%.

InspireMD stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.75. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 22,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $93,223.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of InspireMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

