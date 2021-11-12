Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Posts Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 368,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

INSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspired Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.37% of Inspired Entertainment worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

