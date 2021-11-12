Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Posts Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 368,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.
INSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.
