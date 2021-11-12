Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $315,750.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $315,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $22,510.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $105.45 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.37.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

