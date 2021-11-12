Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 600,799 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $43,870,342.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $26,444,555.84.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32.

On Monday, October 18th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $17,418,814.39.

On Friday, October 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $18,009,640.55.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.20, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.