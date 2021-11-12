Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $644,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $642,630.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $235.61.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in VeriSign by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

